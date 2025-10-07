Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns Shake Up National Title Odds
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) continues stealing headlines this season with Lane Kiffin's program clicking on all cylinders across the first five games of the season.
After making a statement with a win over the LSU Tigers, the Rebels have America's attention as title contenders led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
Chambliss has been the story of the season in college football with the Division II All-American transfer immediately making an impact for Ole Miss while leading the offense.
In Week 5 against No. 4 LSU, Chambliss helped orchestrate Ole Miss' first top-five win against the Tigers since 1965, accounting for 385 yards of total offense after going 23-of-39 passing for 314 yards and one touchdown while rushing 14 times for 71 yards on the ground.
Chambliss' 1,219 yards of total offense since first starting against Arkansas on Sept. 13 are the most through three starts to begin a career since Jordan Ta'amu in 2017 (1,265).
Now, the Rebels have entered the National Championship conversation as true contenders after a 5-0 start, but a gauntlet to round out October awaits.
Ole Miss will take on the Washington State Cougars, Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners to close out the month of October prior to matchups against Florida and South Carolina in November.
It starts with a Week 7 clash against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this weekend.
"Really exciting game this week," Kiffin said on Monday. "Preparation started last night with our players and a walk-through today. This is a really good challenge for us coming off of a bye to play really well against a team that is 3-2.
"In their three losses played great defense. I think they’ve given up three, 10 and 13. So, basically nine points a game. You see in college football you’ve got to come play every week. You saw it all around the country Saturday watching games.
"So, really challenged our guys not to listen to the noise out there about where they are in rankings, any of that stuff, because none of that means anything until the final one. Thought guys were really good today. We’re going to continue to push them all week."
BetMGM has released the updated National Championship odds with the Rebels seeing movement.
The National Title Odds: Week 7 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+425)
2. Oregon Ducks (+500)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (+700)
4. Miami Hurricanes (+800)
5. Georgia Bulldogs (+1000)
6. Oklahoma Sooners (1500)
7. Texas Longhorns (+1600)
8. Ole Miss Rebels (+1800)
9. Texas A&M Aggies (+2000)
10. LSU Tigers (+2500)
No. 4 Ole Miss will take on Washington State in Week 7 prior to next Saturday's clash against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens with all eyes on the matchup.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.