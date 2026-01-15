Ole Miss Football Surging For Talented Oregon Ducks Transfer Amid Heavy Pursuit

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Blake Purchase remains one of the top defensive players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple programs battling for his services this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder finished the 2025 campaign with just 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception, but received limited action behind a star-studded Oregon Ducks defensive front this fall.

Purchase, a Colorado native, compiled 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception across three seasons in Eugene where he will now have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are in pursuit with the program set to host Purchase on a visit to Oxford on Thursday, Ole Miss Rebels On SI has learned.

Purchase is one of many official visitors heading to the Magnolia State this weekend on trips where Ole Miss looks to put the cherry on top to a Top-10 Transfer Portal Class already.

I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility. Thank you Oregon ! — Blake Purchase🃏 (@BlakePurchase) January 11, 2026

Along with Purchase, Ole Miss will bring in a talented offensive lineman with significant experience at the collegiate level.

Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Que McBroom has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as a potential landing spot - taking a visit to Oxford on Thursday.

The well-traveled Missouri native signed with Coffeyville Community College out of high school where he emerged as a top-five interior offensive lineman at the JUCO ranks.

Following his stint, McBroom spent one season at Norteastern Oklahoma A&M prior to his lone season at Louisiana-Monroe where he's now generating significant interest in the Southeastern Conference.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound redshirt-junior is now officially in the Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide emerging as potential landing spots for the talented free agent.

The Transfer Portal Additions [17]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

