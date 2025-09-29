Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Utilizing Elite Quarterback Play to Rise in Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continued the program's strong start to the 2025 season on Saturday in a 24-19 win over the LSU Tigers.
Behind another strong performance from Ferris State transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels are unbeaten through five games while cruising up the AP Top-25 Poll to the No. 4 team in America.
No. 4 Ole Miss will utilize a bye week to reset in Week 6 prior to the back half of Southeastern Conference play across October and November.
“I’d probably keep playing but I don’t control that, so it is what it is,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “We’re pretty healthy for this time of year, especially having already played three SEC games. So, we’re going to open up some competition up at some spots.
“I just finished our staff meeting and said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be like a lot of teams do when they’re 5-0 and just think everything’s fine. There’s thing we need to improve on. We’re going to play better offenses here to come that are going to challenge us more.
"So, we’ve got to continue to get better at things and push our players more and work on things to get better instead of just feeling okay about where we’re at.”
The story of the 2025 season has been Division II All-American transfer Trinidad Chambliss under center while lifting the Rebels across the last three weeks.
With redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons battling an ankle injury, Chambliss entered the mix as the starting signal-caller in Week 3 and hasn't looked back.
Now, he's 3-0 as the starter and beginning to gain Heisman Trophy buzz after taking down the LSU Tigers this past weekend.
Chambliss helped orchestrate Ole Miss' first top-five win against the Tigers since 1965, accounting for 385 yards of total offense after going 23-of-39 passing for 314 yards and one touchdown while rushing 14 times for 71 yards on the ground.
The first-year Rebel's 1,219 yards of total offense since first starting against Arkansas on Sept. 13 are the most through three starts to begin a career since Ta'amu in 2017 (1,265).
But Chambliss isn't the only quarterback that is taking America by storm.
Oregon Ducks signal-caller Dante Moore has also assisted in the rise of his program after taking down the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 5.
Moore tossed for 248 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 35 yards on the road at Penn State.
He also avoided turnovers and sacks while remaining in control in front of an announced crowd of 111,015.
Now, Chambliss and Moore continue stealing the spotlight at the midway mark of the college football season with both program's sitting in the top-five after five weeks.
