Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Makes Massive Move in Push for Waiver Filed

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has taken college football by storm across his first season in Oxford after transferring in from Division II powerhouse Ferris State.

Chambliss, an All-American selection and National Champion at the Division II level, joined the program last spring as the backup quarterback behind Austin Simmons.

Fast forward to Week 2 and Simmons went down with an ankle injury where Chambliss earned the starting job and never looked back - finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Now, he's seeking an addition season of eligibility for next fall - which would be his sixth year - after applying for a waiver, but he's facing an uphill battle.

"Ole Miss filed a waiver petition for Chambliss to receive a sixth year of eligibility Nov. 16, and a decision will ultimately be made by the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement," ESPN wrote.

"There were indications early this month that the NCAA needed more information for the waiver to be granted. There's no definitive timeline on when a decision will be made."

Chambliss has now appointed prominent attorney Tom Mars to lead the charge in his push for another year of playing college ball.

According to ESPN, "With the NCAA transfer portal set to open Jan. 2, Chambliss enlisted prominent attorney Tom Mars on Dec. 17 to help his case.

Now, Mars has broken his silence on the matter as it continues dragging out with a kicker in his approach.

"This matter is not just time sensitive," Mars wrote. The letter asserts that Chambliss would "suffer irreparable harm" if he's not granted the waiver.

For Chambliss, the issue is complex, but the gist is that Chambliss is asking for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. (He took a traditional redshirt season during his true freshman year there in 2021.)

He did not play in any games in 2022 "as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues that ultimately led to surgery to remove his tonsils," according to ESPN.

Now, with Mars by his side, Chambliss continues his pursuit, but it remains an uphill climb with the NCAA continuing to delay the process.

