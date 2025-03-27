Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Lane Kiffin and the Rebels Begin Week 2 of Camp
OXFORD, Miss. – Week 2 of spring ball is here as Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football team are back on the practice field working toward the 2025 football season.
What has Kiffin seen from his newcomers? Which players have turned heads across the first few days of practice?
Hungry Bunch
Kiffin likes the fresh energy he's seeing from his team as Ole Miss football is amid its second week of spring practice.
Last year's Ole Miss transfer class drew a lot of attention with headliners like Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen. Kiffin noted that the new additions this year seem more eager to prove themselves.
"It's very competitive out there. I really like the energy of the team," Kiffin said. "Portal-wise, we have a lot of new players, probably not as many name brands as last year.
"There's a good side to that because you watch guys, even special teams, guys who would probably be starters in special teams drills being competitive. Excited about what we see out there."
Last year's transfer class landed at No. 4 nationally in the On3 team rankings. Interestingly, this year's class is even better at No. 2, with a higher "index score" rating at 62 compared to 47 in 2024.
Fresh Prince
The highest-ranked transfer in the 2025 class is a familiar name, Princewill Umanmielen, the brother of Ole Miss' second-highest-rated transfer from last year, Princely Umanmielen.
"He just told me stuff that was going on down here. The decision was really mine, but he was looking out for Ole Miss," Umanmielen said.
The decision to come to Oxford paid off big time for the elder Umanmielen. Princely had his best college season, earning First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-America honors, racking up 10.5 sacks, including 8.5 in SEC play.
Now, Princewill is looking to develop in the same way his older brother did.
"Just doing what I have to do to get where I want to go, and that's the League. Take that advice that he gave me," Princewill said. "I saw he's been a part of the process, did what it takes to get where he's at right now."
Pass Happy
One of 10 four-star transfers in total and three in the receiver room, Harrison Wallace III brings playoff experience to the Rebel roster, coming from Penn State.
The decision to leave a playoff team with its quarterback returning wasn't easy, but Wallace ultimately decided to leave Happy Valley for a more pass-happy offense in Oxford.
Really just seeing how their receiver room has thrived over the years and how their offense is a pass-focused offense that I thought I could see myself being a part of," Wallace said. "It's hard, especially leaving a great team like Penn State, but I wanted to take a chance on myself this last year and find a passing-focused offense."
Wallace was a high school teammate of former Rebel Quinshon Judkins at Pike Road in Alabama. After leading the Penn State receiver room with 720 yards and four touchdowns on 46 receptions last season, Wallace is back in the south and ready to take on SEC competition.
"I'm pretty confident," Wallace said. "Just an explosive receiver who can make plays at all three levels and can also get it done in the run game."
(Via Ole Miss Football Release)
