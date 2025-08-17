Ole Miss Football Predicted to Face Michigan Wolverines in Early Bowl Projections
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are less than two weeks from opening the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium against Georgia State with all eyes on the program in Oxford.
After a productive offseason, the Rebels will debut a new-look roster headlined by first-year starting quarterback Austin Simmons.
Ole Miss reeled in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class headlined by multiple immediate impact pieces making their way to the Magnolia State.
Now, it's a day-by-day approach for the Rebels as they gear up for Week 1 against Georgia State.
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Ole Miss defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen said. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the a**."
The Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer headlines a talented defensive line for Ole Miss with the position group becoming one of intrigue.
“I feel like there’s a variety of things that we can all do,” Umanmielen said. “Everybody got different bags, you know? It’s just deep. We can do whatever, and everybody’s versatile, everybody can play different positions. So that’s good.
"We was doing a lot of things during the summer that was working on the details of our pass rush and other things well.”
Now, with the 2025 season right around the corner, the preseason bowl projections are flowing in with the Ole Miss Rebels receiving their latest prediction.
ESPN's Prediction:
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Michigan Wolverines vs. Ole Miss Rebels
ESPN's Mark Schlabach revealed his latest prediction with the Ole Miss Rebels projected to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Music City Bowl.
All eyes will be on Kiffin and the Rebels' offense heading into the 2025 season with first-year starter Austin Simmons set to line up under center.
“It’s a great offense. Just, during that transfer portal recruiting window, just coming in and seeing how they run the offense and just get their receivers the ball in space just so they can do what they do, it’s just an opportunity you couldn’t pass up on," Penn State transfer Harrison Wallace III said.
Ole Miss will open the season against Georgia State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 30 with Week 1 less than two weeks away.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.