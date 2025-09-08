Ole Miss Football Projected to Play Minnesota Gophers in Bowl Game Following Week 2
No. 17 Ole Miss will take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 2 with all eyes on the program's SEC clash against Arkansas.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the matchup with a Southeastern Conference win under their belt after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2.
“Thought that was a really good win, especially after last year’s loss against (Kentucky). They play teams tough over the years and give people problems," Kiffin said on Sunday. "Obviously a lot of things in the game to work on to get better.
"For now you play four SEC road games and they’re always hard and difficult. Anytime you can get a win that’s encouraging. I kind of always look at it like there’s four of them and you just try to kind of knock them off and get as many as you can. To get one early is good. Now we play at home for a month here. Excited to come back to our fans.”
After the Week 2 win, multiple bowl projections were revealed with the Ole Miss Rebels landing in multiple scenarios.
The Bowl Projections:
Brett McMurphy (On3) – Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
Mark Schlabach (ESPN) – Texas Bowl vs. TCU
Kyle Bonagura (ESPN) – ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Indiana
Brad Crawford (CBS Sports) – Liberty Bowl vs. Houston
College Football News – Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Critical Week 2 Win
"Winning on the road in the SEC, as you group into that a young quarterback’s first SEC game period, let alone road game, he rushed some things early. Unfortunately you kind of expect is going to happen," Kiffin said of Simmons.
"It’s why guys got to work through those things and get used to playing. But I thought he rallied and made some really good throws and runs that were very critical in the game."
