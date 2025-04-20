Ole Miss Football Lands Pledge From Sought-After All-Conference Transfer Running Back
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Troy running back Damien Taylor, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
After landing a trio of commitments this week, Kiffin and Co. remain active in their pursuit of the top talent available with Taylor now in the mix.
Taylor, an All-Sun Belt selection last season, was in Oxford on Saturday to check in with the Ole Miss staff for a quick visit.
Now, he's made his move after going public with a commitment to Kiffin and the Rebels on Sunday.
During the 2024 season, Taylor logged 1,010 yards on 173 carries to lead the Trojans offense. He pieced together 84.2 yards per game on 5.8 yards per carry along with eight total touchdowns.
The Troy transfer had received significant attention via the Transfer Portal with multiple SEC programs expressing interest, but it's Ole Miss that ultimately received the lone visit.
Kiffin and Co. continued battling down the stretch for one of the top running backs available after seeing a member of the backfield depart via the portal.
Now, after turning up the heat this weekend for a multi-day stay, he's made his move. Taylor will join the Rebels for the 2025 season.
The Departing Rebel: Jordan Simmons Hits Portal
The Rebels saw running back Jordan Simmons, who only spent the spring with Ole Miss, also enter the portal this week.
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departs after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will search for a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
During Spring Camp in Oxford, it was LSU transfer Logan Diggs and Kewan Lacy handling the majority of reps across the double-digit practices.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
“I have decided to re-enter the transfer portal as a post-bachelor student-athlete with one year of eligibility remaining,” Simmons wrote via social media.
“I want to sincerely thank Ole Miss for the opportunities and support. I am now excited and open to exploring the next chapter in my journey.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.