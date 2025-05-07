Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons Receiving Rave Reviews This Offseason
It's set to be a new era of Ole Miss football in 2025 with quarterback Austin Simmons preparing to take control of the Rebels' offense this fall.
The talented signal-caller continues navigating his first offseason as QB1 after patiently waiting his turn behind first-round selection Jaxson Dart.
For Simmons, it's his maturity that has taken both the program and America by storm.
He's set to enter his third season with the Ole Miss program, and at just 19-years-old, has already earned his degree from the University of Mississippi.
The Rebels' quarterback is handling his business both on and off of the gridiron with his efforts earning the respect of his teammates and head coach.
"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players," Lane Kiffin said during spring camp. "He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."
Kiffin has praised his young signal-caller, but Simmons' teammates have also provided rave reviews.
"I've seen Austin really step up. Just being a leader he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers and always wanting to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback," senior running back Domonique Thomas told 247Sports.
Simmons arrived in Oxford as a dual-sport athlete after shining as a pitcher for the Ole Miss baseball program, but has now elected to put his full focus on football.
But he's still seeing how time consuming it is to be the starting quarterback for an SEC program.
"Things are more time consuming. You have more responsibilities outside the facility… I really want to prioritize the reason why I came here, and that's to be a great football player and win a national championship," Simmons said during Spring camp.
"I'll do whatever it takes to reach those goals, trying to minimize distractions outside the facility."
Now, it's all focus towards lifting the Ole Miss program this season. It's a new-look roster, but one that Simmons is intrigued with heading into the 2025 season.
"Football is football at the end of the day, regardless if I'm the starting quarterback or the backup. It doesn't matter," Simmons said.
"We're here to play football. We're here for one goal and that's to win a national championship. I'm still another player on this team.
