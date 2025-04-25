Ole Miss Football Quarterback, Former Prized Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss quarterback Pierce Clarkson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the spring in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Clarkson, who transferred to Lane Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, now departs after a short stint with the Rebels.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited time with the Cardinals.
Now, he's back in the portal where he searches for a new home. Clarkson was a four-star prospect out of high school.
Ole Miss has handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
During Spring Camp, it was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons.
During the spring window of the portal, the Rebels went out and secured Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State.
The expectation remains that Chambliss will compete for QB2 snaps behind Simmons heading into the 2025 season.
With no SEC-to-SEC transfers during the spring window of the portal, Kiffin sees it as an advantage to attack other conferences and college levels.
“I think we are fortunate that a while back when that SEC rule was made, that was a really good decision, because I think all coaches are concerned this time of year with their own players, and that would obviously really set up a bad system of eating our own,” Kiffin said. “And not just eating our own, driving prices up.”
The Quarterback Addition: Trinidad Chambliss
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, is fresh off of a monstrous campaign with his Ferris State program.
He was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Kiffin and Co. addressing the depth of the quarterback room.
Chambliss will compete for backup duties behind Austin Simmons with Louisville transfer Pierce Clarkson and Co.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.