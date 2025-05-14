Ole Miss Football Quarterback, Former Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Ole Miss quarterback Pierce Clarkson officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April following a short stint with the Rebels in Oxford.
Clarkson, who transferred to Lane Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, elected to depart following less than five months in the Magnolia State.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited playing time time with the Cardinals.
Then, he made the decision to hop back in the portal with the attention of multiple Power Four schools.
Ole Miss handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons during Spring Camp where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
It was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons, leading to the departure of the former Louisville signal-caller.
After a stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Clarkson has now found his new home after committing to the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.
During the spring window of the portal, the Rebels went out and secured Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State.
Ole Miss also added Oklahoma State's Maealiuaki Smith.
The expectation is that both signal-callers will battle it out for QB2 snaps behind Simmons heading into the 2025 season.
With no SEC-to-SEC transfers during the spring window of the portal, Kiffin sees it as an advantage to attack other conferences and college levels.
“I think we are fortunate that a while back when that SEC rule was made, that was a really good decision, because I think all coaches are concerned this time of year with their own players, and that would obviously really set up a bad system of eating our own,” Kiffin said. “And not just eating our own, driving prices up.”
Meet the Division II All-American: Trinidad Chambliss
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss this offseason after a dominant 2024 season.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, is fresh off of a monstrous campaign with his Ferris State program.
He was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Kiffin and Co. addressing the depth of the quarterback room.
Chambliss will compete for backup duties behind Austin Simmons alongside Oklahoma State transfer Maealiuaki Smith.
