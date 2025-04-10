Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Jumps Shedeur Sanders in Latest Mock Draft
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has the opportunity to be the "wild card" of the 2025 NFL Draft with his stock continuing to rise down the stretch.
With the draft just weeks away, Dart has come in as the No. 3 signal-caller on many Mock Draft, but there remains buzz that he could see a final jump come April 24th.
The top-three quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft, according to multiple mocks, are Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.
Now, NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has revealed his latest mock with Dart jumping Sanders as QB2.
McShay projected the New Orleans Saints to select Dart with the No. 9 pick in the first round.
If that were to come true, Dart would be the No. 2 quarterback off the board behind Ward. Sanders went No. 15 to the Cleveland Browns, who traded up.
Dart has traveled across America recently with Top-30 visits with multiple organizations.
The list of potential suitors grew larger this past Tuesday, as Dart met with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The visits now mark six total teams Dart has met with, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, among many others.
The senior signal-caller led the Rebels to a 10-3 record, and a No. 14 finish in the AP Poll last season, marking the first time Ole Miss achieved back-to-back 10+ win seasons since 1959-1960.
Dart also was second in the nation is passing yards, amassing over 4200 yards, good for best in the SEC, and 29 touchdowns.
What can Dart provide potential suitors? He broke it down in an interview with CBS Sports.
"I think it comes down to the intangibles for me. I think my leadership, being able to change a culture. Then on the field, I feel like I'm the toughest guy out there. I'm the guy that sets the tempo for the offense and I feel like I can make every throw," Dart said in an interview with CBS Sports.
"I feel like I can do anything the team needs me to do to win a game. I'm the ultimate competitor. I think everything's tied into that separates me. But there's a lot of great guys out here and it's been a lot of fun meeting them, get to know them. But yeah, I'm the ultimate competitor."
Now, other analysts are buying stock in the former Ole Miss star.
“It sounded like his Pro Day did go exceptionally well,” NFL Network national reporter Ian Rapoport said this week on the Pat McAfee Show. “Definitely in the conversation to be the No. 3 quarterback taken.
"If you say to me, right now, what is my guess? Just guess where he goes? I would say first round is very much a possibility for Jaxson Dart. Maybe mid-to-late first round, but I probably would have said the same thing for Bo Nix last year and he went 12. Quarterbacks are hard to predict.
“The Steelers one is interesting. He’s obviously very talented. If he goes middle-to-back of the first round, and he goes to a team that may or may not soon have Aaron Rogers, that’s not a long-term answer. They would love a long-term answer. Jaxson Dart has been the guy.
“If you look at the back half of the draft, there’s not a ton of teams, there’s some, that need a quarterback as their franchise guy. The Steelers are one. That would be one that makes some sense to me if that’s someone they view they can take there.”
Dart will look to elevate whichever organization claims his services during this month's 2025 NFL Draft.
