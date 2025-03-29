Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Meets With Coveted NFL Franchise
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continues trending as a potential first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after a record-setting 2024 season in Oxford.
After flying up draft boards, Dart further cemented his status as a top quarterback in this year's draft after an impressive showing at Ole Miss' Pro Day on Friday.
“It was good to be with the guys again and have some fun one last time,” Dart said. “I don’t really care where I get drafted. In my mind, that’s just where the journey starts. I have bigger goals and aspirations than just getting drafted to the NFL.
“So, for me, I’m just trying to take it one step at a time. Whatever team gets me, I have the highest of aspirations. That’s what I’m chasing.”
Dart looked the part in front of NFL decision-makers with the buzz continuing to circulate following the Pro Day.
“I would say an organization-changer,” Dart said. “Somebody who legitimately sets the tempo of how things are supposed to be done. Each and every day someone who’s consistent. Someone who’s the ultimate competitor and will do whatever it takes to win.”
Ole Miss' 2025 NFL Draft Class is one that will have multiple game-changers taking their talents with Dart as the headliner.
“It’s not a surprise,” Dart said of the Ole Miss draft class. “We knew how much talent we had on this team and where it ranked against everyone else in the country. So, it’s not surprising, but it’s definitely something you’re extremely grateful for.
"You want those guys to achieve even more than yourself at times. We all are each other’s biggest fans. We want everybody in our bubble to achieve.”
But Dart is certainly receiving the most buzz with the signal-caller meeting with the New Orleans Saints prior to Friday's Pro Day.
According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Dart met with the Saints brass for dinner on Thursday night.
The Saints currently hold pick No. 9 in the 2025 NFL Draft with recent Mock Drafts believing it could be a destination for Dart.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24th and go through Saturday, April 26th.
