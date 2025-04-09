Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Surging Up NFL Draft Boards
Ole Miss football's Jaxson Dart has been receiving significant attention from organizations ahead of this month's 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rebels star quarterback has taken multiple visits to various NFL franchises in the lead up to the draft, and has been surging up NFL Draft boards and projections as of late.
The list of potential suitors grew larger this past Tuesday, as Dart met with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The visits now mark six total teams Dart has met with, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, among many others.
The senior signal caller led the Rebels to a 10-3 record, and a No. 14 finish in the AP Poll, marking the first time Ole Miss achieved back-to-back 10+ win seasons since 1959-1960.
Dart also was second in the nation is passing yards, amassing over 4200 yards, good for best in the SEC, and 29 touchdowns.
"I think it comes down to the intangibles for me. I think my leadership, being able to change a culture. Then on the field, I feel like I'm the toughest guy out there. I'm the guy that sets the tempo for the offense and I feel like I can make every throw," Dart said in an interview with CBS Sports.
"I feel like I can do anything the team needs me to do to win a game. I'm the ultimate competitor. I think everything's tied into that separates me. But there's a lot of great guys out here and it's been a lot of fun meeting them, get to know them. But yeah, I'm the ultimate competitor."
With Dart coming off his most productive season of his collegiate career, combined with a standout performance in the NFL Combine, it's no wonder as to why NFL teams have begun approaching him in droves this offseason.
Dart combines great athleticism along with pinpoint accuracy, throwing the most accurate deep ball out of anyone in this years draft, which was put on full display during the Combine.
He embodies the definition of a dual-threat quarterback, making him one of the most versatile signal callers in this years draft.
And with NFL scouts and general managers beginning to take notice, it seems all but certain Dart has solidified himself as not only one of the top quarterbacks in this years draft, but a first round selection as well.
