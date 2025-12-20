Ole Miss Football Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss Exits Tulane Matchup With Injury

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has exited the Rebels' College Football Playoff matchup against the Tulane Green Wave due to injury.

Ole Miss' signal-caller went down with under two minutes to go in the first half against the Green Wave clutching his head and neck area after going down on a rushing attempt.

Chambliss compiled 167 passing yards on 13-for-16 passing with a rushing touchdown across the first two quarters at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Once the Rebels' starter went to the injury tent, redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons entered the game at quarterback - completing a pair of passes for 25 yards - but fumbled the ball in the red-zone on the next play.

There is no update on if Chambliss will be back in the second half after coming out of the tent and speaking with coaches - along with head coach Pete Golding stating during his halftime interview that the medical trainers will check his status in the locker room.

Chambliss, an All-American selection and National Champion at the Division II level, joined the Ole Miss Rebels during the offseason as the backup quarterback behind Simmons.

But once Simmons went down with an ankle injury earlier this season, Chambliss earned the starting job and never looked back - finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Heading into Saturday's contest, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Now, Ole Miss will look to get him back in the second half - along with running back Kewan Lacy - after both went to the injury tent in the first half against Tulane.

