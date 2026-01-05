Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has agreed to a deal that would have him return to Oxford for the 2026 season in 2026 if the NCAA approves his pending waiver.

Chambliss made the move from Division II Ferris State last offseason where he's quickly taken America by storm across his first season in the Southeastern Conference at Ole Miss.

The first-year Rebel has lifted a dominant Ole Miss offense that led the SEC while ranking third nationally in both total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6 after emerging as the starter in Week 3.

But he remains in pursuit of an extra season of college football with his pending waiver remaining undecided - as his sixth season of eligibility remains up in the air.

QB Trinidad Chambliss agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss contingent on him having his eligibility waiver request granted, sources tell @YahooSports.



School officials are hoping this week for a resolution to the waiver seeking a 6th year. His dad told us that he’s "confident." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 5, 2026

For Chambliss, the issue is complex, but the gist is that he is asking for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. (He took a traditional redshirt season during his true freshman year there in 2021.)

He did not play in any games in 2022 "as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues that ultimately led to surgery to remove his tonsils," according to ESPN.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said on Tuesday, via the Clarion Ledger. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

ESPN revealed a new update on Chambliss as his camp continues seeking an answer with the waiver process remaining in limbo.

Ole Miss has filed another letter to the NCAA on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss' medical redshirt waiver request for a 6th year. The letter, via attorney Tom Mars, says in part: "Based on the 'objective evidence' submitted by Ole Miss, it would be absurd for the Committee to... pic.twitter.com/AqiUVaVPOm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2026

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ole Miss has filed another letter to the NCAA on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss' medical redshirt waiver request for a 6th year. The letter, via attorney Tom Mars, says in part:

"'Based on the 'objective evidence' submitted by Ole Miss, it would be absurd for the Committee to conclude that 91 pages of medical records and a detailed letter from Trinidad’s treating physician do not constitute 'other appropriate medical documentation' within the meaning of Bylaw 12.6.4.2.2.

"There's high stakes for Chambliss with the NCAA decision. He would be among the top players in the NCAA transfer portal and command millions for 2026 if he's allowed another year of eligibility."

It's a significant development in the pursuit of an extra season for Chambliss as he continues navigating a historic season in Oxford, but with a deal in place to return to Ole Miss, all eyes are on the NCAA's decision.

