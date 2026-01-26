Ole Miss Football Receives Underwhelming Spot in 'Way-Too-Early' Top-25 Rankings

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding continues working through his first offseason as the shot-caller of the program after a capturing a pair of wins in the College Football Playoff.

In Golding's debut as the decision-maker of the Rebels, he led Ole Miss to a win over the Tulane Green Wave and carried the momentum into the College Football Playoff quarterfinals with a win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

After paving the way to Ole Miss' first two wins in the College Football Playoff, Golding then reloaded the roster in January via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Rebels assembling the No. 2 haul in America with nearly 30 signees.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

Now, the "Way-Too-Early" Top-25 rankings are being revealed with Yahoo Sports becoming the latest outlet to reveal a poll with Ole Miss seeing another landing spot.

In Fox Sports' poll, Ole Miss came in at No. 5 with the hope being that Trinidad Chambliss receives his waiver and is the signal-caller in 2026.

But Yahoo Sports has dropped Ole Miss out of the Top-10 in their "Way-Too-Early" projections after placing the Rebels at No. 11.

"Let’s be clear: This ranking is betting on Trinidad Chambliss winning his legal fight to get a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA," Yahoo Sports wrote.

"The Rebels are clear contenders to get back to the College Football Playoff if he’s back in Oxford. If he’s not, there are major questions at quarterback after Austin Simmons transferred to Missouri."

The Top-10 consists of:

- No. 1: Oregon Ducks

- No. 2: Texas Longhorns

- No. 3: Indiana Hoosiers

- No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes

- No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs

- No. 6: LSU Tigers

- No. 7: Texas Tech Red Raiders

- No. 8: Texas A&M Aggies

- No. 9: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

- No. 10: Miami Hurricanes

Now, Ole Miss will look to continue navigating a strong offseason with the official preseason rankings set to be revealed in August prior to what is set to be a must-see 2026 season.

