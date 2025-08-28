Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Pushing for Multiple Priority Targets
Lane Kiffin and Co. are gearing up for Week 1 against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, but the program remains active on the recruiting scene.
After a pivotal offseason where the Rebels constructed the 2026 Recruiting Class, Ole Miss has their sights set on both adding to the current cycle and building for next year.
This weekend, the Rebels will have multiple commitments and targets in Oxford as recruitmene tramps up this season.
What's the latest buzz coming out of the Magnolia State?
A look into an expected visitor, a "flip watch" target and te No. 1 tight end in America having the Rebels standing out.
Mississippi OL Set to Check In
Brookhaven (Miss.) offensive lineman Corderro McDaniel will be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' season opener against Georgia State, according to 247Sports.
McDaniel, a fast-rising prospcet in the Magnolia State, has reeled in a slew of offers as he gears up for his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder has scholarships from the North Carolina Tar Heels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, among others, on the list.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in pursuit of the physically imposing offensive lineman with the program set to get McDaniel over to Oxford this weekend for the program's season opener against Georgia State.
Flip Watch: Rebels Pushing for Running Back
Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve three-star running back Jamarcea Plater continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State ahead of his senior campaign.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder has seen his recruitment take off as of late with multiple premier programs getting involved in his process - including Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels getting in the mix.
But Plater remains committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after revealing a pledge to the program in June following a trip to campus.
Despite a verbal commitment to the ACC program, Plater has seen Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes enter the race in a big way this offseason after extending a scholarship.
Now, it's the Ole Miss Rebels and Colorado Buffaloes pushing to flip the Wake Forest pledge, according to Rivals.
Plater is coming off of a jaw-dropping junior campaign in 2024 after rushing for 2,234 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging over 200 yards on the ground per game for his Captain Shreve squad.
Ole Miss "Standing Out" for No. 1 Tight
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has multiple powerhouse programs standing out in his recruitment process ahead of the upcoming season.
The No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career while being viewed as a dual-sport athlete at the next level.
Along with being one of America's top prospects, Hudson is a high-flyer on the hardwood with multiple SEC programs extending offers as a basketball recruit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder shine across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout season.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, the offers are flying in for Hudson with all eyes on what's to come heading into his junior season.
According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators are "standing out" in his recruitment.
