Ole Miss Football Reloads: Projected Offensive Depth Chart Has Expectations Rising

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have revamped the roster in Oxford after inking the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with multiple game-changers heading to campus.

Once the offseason rolled around, Golding and his new-look staff hit the ground running with over 25 signees making up the portal class headlined by Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight and LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne.

Now, the "way-too-early" depth chart projections are being revealed with Ole Miss Rebels On SI dropping the first edition prior to Spring Camp in the coming weeks.

The Projected Depth Chart: Offense Edition

Quarterback:

Projected Starter: Trinidad Chambliss

Depth: Deuce Knight, Walker Howard, AJ Maddox

All eyes remain on Trinidad Chambliss amid his waiver process as he fights a legal battle behind the scenes in search of eligibility in 2026. If he's in, Ole Miss' expectations skyrocket. If not, insert Deuce Knight as the future where he looks to get an early start.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Running Back:

Projected Starter: Kewan Lacy

Depth: Joshua Dye, Makhi Frazier, Shekai Mills-Knight OR JT Lindsey

Ole Miss retooled the running back room via the NCAA Transfer Portal in a major way to take the load off of Kewan Lacy in 2026.

From Southern Utah's Joshua Dye - arguably the No. 1 running back in the FCS - to Michigan State's Makhi Frazier, Ole Miss has reloaded this offseason.

Wide Receiver:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

Tight End:

Projected Starter: Luke Hasz

Depth: Caleb Odom, Michael Smith, Brady Prieskorn, Hayden Bradley

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer Luke Hasz didn't make the impact many expected in 2025 after dealing with an ankle injury across Fall Camo, but all signs point towards a breakout season in 2026.

From there, Caleb Odom and Co. will look to make a difference in the passing game under new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Courtesy of Enoch Wangoy's X.

The Offensive Line:

LT: Terez Davis, Connor Howes, Enoch Wangoy

LG: Delano Townsend, John Wayne Oliver

C: Brycen Sanders, Troy Everett

RG: Patrick Kutas, Carius Curne, John Wayne Oliver

RT: Carius Curne, Connor Howes

Ole Miss will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in the trenches headlined by newcomer Carius Curne - where he can play in multiple spots.

But with returning pieces, there's a unique blend of fresh faces and critical, proven stars along the offensive line in 2026.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: