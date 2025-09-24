Ole Miss Football Reveals Starting Quarterback for LSU Tigers Showdown in Week 5
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will roll with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the starting signal-caller on Saturday against the LSU Tigers, according to On3 Sports.
Chambliss will make his third consecutive start for the Rebels while redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons nurses an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 at Kentucky.
The Division II All-American transfer has been lights out for the Ole Miss in his first two starts after lifting No. 13 Ole Miss to wins over the Arkansas Razorbacks and Tulane Green Wave.
Chambliss has thrown for 719 yards and four touchdowns across two starts - while totaling 195 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The most important statistic for the Ferris State transfer - zero turnovers. He hasn’t turned the ball over and is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder is No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating where he's led the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Tulane.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me," Kiffin said after Chambliss' debut against Arkansas. "Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job. I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here.
"I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team.
"They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’ Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball.
"A lot of times, quarterbacks, don’t care their age, when they finally start, No. 1 issue is taking care of the ball and he did a great job at that. And we needed all that today, obviously, with the way that we played defensively.”
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a critical SEC showdown.
