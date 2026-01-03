Ole Miss Football Running Back, Alabama Native Set to Enter Transfer Portal Market

Ole Miss Rebels running back Domonique Thomas intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Thomas, an Alabama native that has traveled across the South during his collegiate career, started at Union College prior to making the move to join the Clemson Tigers in 2023 as a walk-on.

Thomas spent two seasons on Dabo Swinney's squad where he went from a walk-on player to scholarship - tallying 25 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown across his Clemson career.

After a stint with Union College and Clemson, Thomas joined the Georgia State Spring Camp roster prior to making the move to Ole Miss for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Across the 2024 season, he appeared in all 13 games for the Rebels as a reserve running back and a special teams contributor where he loged 42 carries for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Now, the 5-foot-9, 210-pounder will test the free agent market once again in search of a new home after a two-year stint in the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss also saw quarterback Austin Simmons reveal his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday once the window officially opened for business.

Simmons entered the season as the starter after the torch was passed from Jaxson Dart, but after an ankle injury in Week 2, Trinidad Chambliss earned QB1 reps and never looked back after finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Once he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, Chambliss earned the nod as the starter where he then took America by storm across his first season in Oxford.

Now, it appears there's an early favorite emerging for Simmons with a Southeastern Conference rival gaining momentum.

The Missouri Tigers are gaining momentum, as the school to know, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, as his process begins this week.

