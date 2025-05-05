Ole Miss Football Running Back, Former Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program reconstructing the roster in Oxford.
After handling business during the winter window, Kiffin and Co. are now utilizing the currrent spring window to bolster the depth for the 2025 season.
In April, the depth in the running back room took a hit after Jordan Simmons revealed he would be entering the free agent market.
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departed after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was then in search of a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
During Spring Camp in Oxford, it was LSU transfer Logan Diggs and Kewan Lacy handling the majority of reps across the double-digit practices.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
“I have decided to re-enter the transfer portal as a post-bachelor student-athlete with one year of eligibility remaining,” Simmons wrote via social media.
“I want to sincerely thank Ole Miss for the opportunities and support. I am now excited and open to exploring the next chapter in my journey.”
Now, the former Ole Miss running back has revealed he'll head to the Peach State after committing to the Georgia State Panthers.
He'll round out his career in his home-state with the Georgia native making a return for his final season of eligibility.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with a focus on retooling the defensive backfield.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Ole Miss has added a trio of newcomers to the secondary during the spring window of the portal with the program eyeing one more transfer.
