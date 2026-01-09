Ole Miss Football Running Back Kewan Lacy Injury Update Amid Miami Hurricanes Clash

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels head into halftime trailing 17-13 to the Miami Hurricanes with both programs eyeing a berth to the National Championship Game with a victory.

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) landed in the end-zone first on the program's third drive of the game after back-to-back punts with running back Kewan Lacy breaking open a 73-yard rushing touchdown to put the Rebels up 7-3 in the first quarter.

But Lacy has since been receiving treatment on the sideline while working on the stationary bike with what appears to be a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports.

The Ole Miss star has received a wrap on his hamstring, the Ole Miss Network stated, while he receiving medical treatment.

It's a significant development for Ole Miss with the program's elite running back heading into halftime with only two carries - one of which he took to the end-zone on a 73-yard carry.

They have applied another wrap on Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy's hamstring, per the Ole Miss Network.



He's going to try and go in the second half.#OleMiss — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) January 9, 2026

Kewan Lacy is getting more treatment on his leg, it's now being wrapped per the Ole Miss radio broadcast — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) January 9, 2026

Lacy is coming off of a historic season with the Ole Miss program where he rewrote the record books across his first year in the Magnolia State - making his decision on what's next for his future.

The elite running back has been one of the best players in the nation all season long for the 13-1 Rebels - ranking third in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,464 to go along with 23 touchdowns across 295 carries.

Lacy played an integral role in helping the Rebels to the Fiesta Bowl this season where he will run it back again in 2026.

The 23 rushing scores for Lacy across the 2025 season shattered the previous single-season record at Ole Miss of 16 set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022, and it also gave him the all-purpose touchdown record of 17 that was set four times previously by Judkins (2022, '23), Brandon Bolden (2010) and Deuce McAllister (2000).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Doak Walker Award finalist also became only the 12th rusher in SEC history to score 20 times on the ground in a single season.

Now, Lacy has revealed what his future holds after signing a new deal with Pete Golding and Co. as roster retention in Oxford remains a success.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: