Ole Miss Football's Austin Simmons Labeled Top-10 Quarterback in SEC By CBS Sports
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will roll out a new-look roster this upcoming season with all eyes on the program in Oxford looking to take that next step.
It all starts with the new starting quarterback in town as Austin Simmons prepares to line up under center with the chance to carry Jaxson Dart's momentum.
Dart, a record-setting signal-caller during his time in the Magnolia State, was selected in the first round by the New York Giants in April.
The coveted quarterback threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
But it's a new era in Oxford with Simmons set to take control of the offense for the Rebels.
He's garnered high praise this offseason with Dart even hyping up the new quarterback for the Rebels.
"I'm really excited for the guys next year. Austin's going to kill it," he said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.
"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."
But Dart isn't the only one intrigued with what Simmons can provide the program.
CBS Sports recently revealed the quarterback rankings in the Southeastern Conference with Simmons landing in the middle of the pack at No. 8.
"Like Lincoln Riley's passers, you can pencil in major production under Lane Kiffin at the quarterback spot. And he's confident in Simmons since the Rebels didn't pursue a starting quarterback in the portal this cycle after losing Jaxson Dart.
"In limited duty last fall, Simmons flashed, most notably with his touchdown drive in the first half of the Rebels' win over Georgia. Simmons doesn't have nearly as much film as some of the players behind him in these rankings, but at season's end, his numbers will be in the top tier of the conference."
Now, all eyes are on Simmons looking to lead the Rebels this upcoming fall with a new-look roster in the Magnolia State.
