Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, DL Walter Nolen Named Walter Camp Award Semifinalists
Jaxson Dart is throwing his name into the ring for another piece of hardware.
So is his teammate Walter Nolen.
The Ole Miss senior quarterback and junior defensive lineman were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Wednesday. The duo has also been the backbone of the Rebels' turnaround en route to a potential College Football Playoff berth.
Dart – who is also a finalist for the Campbell Trophy and a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards – is currently completing 70.8 percent of his throws, which leads all SEC-qualified passers. In 10 games, he's thrown for 3,409 yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions and owns a efficiency rating of 188.6.
As a runner, Dart has totaled 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns, pushing his total offense to an FBS-leading 371.3 yards per game. The third-year starter also leads the FBS in passing efficiency and yards per pass attempt (11.4), while ranking top-10 among FBS passers in yards (FBS No. 2), yards per completion (16.2; FBS No. 3), passing yards per game (340.9; FBS No. 4), passing touchdowns (FBS No. 6) and completion percentage (FBS No. 7).
Dart also leads the conference in every category entering Ole Miss' second bye week.
Following a win over then-No. 3 Georgia, Dart owns a 26-9 record as a starter with the Rebels, the most wins by any Ole Miss quarterback of the modern era. Last season, Dart led the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history at 11-2 – capped by a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. He's led the Rebels to a current No. 10 ranking in the AP poll and a No. 11 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll entering the final two games of the regular season.
He also set a school record after completing 25-of-31 pass attempts for 515 yards and six touchdowns in the team's victory over Arkansas. He also added 47 rushing yards, putting his final yardage tally 562.
That surpassed Archie Manning's record of 540 total yards set back in 1969. Manning, a junior, completed 33-of-52 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Manning also rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-32 loss against No. 15 Alabama.
For his Rebel career, Dart has a completion rating of 65.8 percent. He's thrown for 9,747 yards, 65 touchdowns and an efficiency rating of 163.4. Dart's 1,307 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground also make him one of the best rushing quarterbacks in Ole Miss history – 31 yards shy of Matt Corral's record 1,338.
The Utah native also owns Ole Miss career marks in total offense (11,054) and 300-yard passing games (13), and is closing in on several other career and season records -- including Eli Manning's career passing yard total of 10,119.
Nolen – a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award – has helped lead a fearsome Rebel defensive squad that leads the nation in both sacks (46) and tackles for loss (103), while also ranking FBS top-10 in rushing defense (second, 79.9 ypg), scoring defense (sixth, 12.9 ppg) and red zone defense (eighth, 69.2 percent).
A transfer from Texas A&M, Nolen has totaled 32 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. The Tennessee native is currently PFF's No. 7 rated interior defensive lineman nationally at an 84.8 overall grade (No. 2 SEC).
Nolen's run defense grade of 90.6 leads the SEC and ranks third among all FBS interior defenders.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year will be voted on by the 134 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors later this month.
Three finalists will be announced on Tues., Nov. 26, and the 58th recipient of the Walter Camp Player of Year Award will be announced on the ESPN College Football Awards Show on Thurs., Dec. 12.
Here are all the semifinalists selected by the committee:
Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Semifinalists
Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
Bryson Daily, QB, Army West Point,
Jaxson Dart QB, Ole Miss
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Walter Nolen DT, Ole Miss
James Pearce, Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Edge, Virginia Tech
Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame