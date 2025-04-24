Ole Miss Football's Jaxson Dart vs. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders: Who's Drafted First?
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels set to be well-represented across the three-day event in Green Bay (Wisc.).
Jaxson Dart remains the headliner moving into Thursday's first round with all eyes on where the former Rebels signal-caller will land.
Will it be No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints? No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers? Will another team swoop in and make a move for his services?
The options are endless for the record-setting quarterback out of Ole Miss with the talented Rebel seeing his stock soaring.
Heading into Thursday's NFL Draft, the debate that's stolen headlines: Who's QB2 this year? Is it Dart or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders?
Both signal-callers provide unique skill sets with organizations comparing and contrasting the two with just hours until the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off.
The Jaxson Dart Argument: Dynamic Game, Stock Soaring
Dart is fresh off of a dominant senior campaign in Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss system. He rewrote the record books on his way to catapulting his draft status in turn.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz dove into the evolution of the talented signal-caller and what NFL evaluators are saying.
"To that point, the 21-year-old comes off an outstanding senior campaign in Oxford — amassing nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while earning first-team All-SEC honors," Schultz said.
"Dart finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in total offense, while helping guide the Rebels to a 21-5 record over his final two seasons.
Again, scouts have taken notice of what he's achieved, the talent he faced and the growth he's made during his time in college.
"He's a completely different player now," the scout said. "I almost throw out his early tape, the same way I did with Jayden Daniels before LSU. He made real strides — and I think Lane Kiffin played a big part in that."
The Shedeur Sanders Argument: Pocket Awareness, Pinpoint Accuracy
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains a signal-caller linked to multiple franchises with decision-makers intrigued with his potential at the next level.
Schultz dove into what makes Sanders special and what NFL scouts have been buzzing about.
"It's time to put the narrative to rest: Sanders is a good athlete. He's a pure pocket passer who, as one current executive told FOX Sports, 'basically throws a 20-yard handoff.' No, he's not a runner, but that doesn't mean he lacks mobility," Schultz said.
"Sanders is more than capable of moving the pocket and extending plays. At both Jackson State and Colorado, he worked behind subpar offensive lines and still made things happen."
Sanders helped elevate the Buffs year-by-year, and despite the program not reaching its potential, the talented signal-caller's dynamic play developed the offense.
He operated with a subpar offensive line and made the most of his time in the pocket. Evaluators detailed their perspectives.
"One of the keys for any young quarterback is being able to define your game," the executive said. "And I'm not just talking about having a strong arm or being a leader. I'm talking about knowing where the pressure's coming from on third down, knowing who's hot, and beating a linebacker or edge rusher to the corner if needed.
"That's where Shedeur excels. His football background helps him tremendously. He feels the pocket well. He's accurate — which might be the most important trait for any QB — and he's authentic. He's not trying to be anyone else. I love that in a quarterback."
How to Watch: 2025 NFL Draft
Thursday, April 24 (Round 1) – 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
Friday, April 25 (Rounds 2-3) – 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and NFL Network
Saturday, April 26 (Rounds 4-7) – 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and NFL Network
