Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be Considering Job With SEC Rival
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are red-hot this fall with the program firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt with four games to go in the regular season.
After a statement victory over No. 13 Oklahoma in Week 9, Kiffin and Co. saw their chances to reach the a significant postseason game increase once again.
It's been a strong season in Oxford with the program soaking in the moments week in and week out with Saturday's win over the Sooners becoming one the Rebels savored at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
"Just trying to help them to stop and enjoy the moments. They’re hard to come by. And I said it before, you know, being at USC, we won 34 straight and 26 straight at Alabama with coach [Nick] Saban," Kiffin said on Monday.
"I just felt like sometimes, man, I didn’t like enjoy the moments because those are historic runs. And so when we get in these good seasons, which there’s been a lot of here, just try to tell the guys like, hey, enjoy it, you know, especially after the wins."
With the Rebels off to an illustrious start to the 2025 season with four games to go, Kiffin has been linked to multiple job openings.
It's set to be a historic offseason with multiple premier available head coaching gigs - including the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Now, Kiffin has emerged as a top candidate for both the LSU and Florida gigs, according to multiple reports.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
As the coaching carousel heats up, one national analyst believes the Florida Gators gig is the one to watch for Kiffin.
"This is just my 2 cents based on what I’ve heard and sourced: he will take the UF job because he reveres Spurrier like a Demi-God. Uncle Gary will have to write a bigger check than the admins will want, but Marcus [Freeman] already said no," Anand Nanduri wrote.
"He is the only option. His agent is known legend Jimmy Sexton. He will extract every dollar Florida can offer. I think it’s somewhat likely he becomes the highest paid coach in CFB. My belief (maybe 65%ish?) is that Lane will be a Gator."
Despite recent reports on Kiffin's future, it's clear his intentions are to focus first on the Ole Miss Rebels' 2025 season and navigate what's next down the line.
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.