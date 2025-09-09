Ole Miss Football's Lucas Carneiro Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football junior kicker Lucas Carneiro has been named a co-winner of the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday morning.
Carneiro, a preseason Lou Groza Award watch list member, went 3-of-4 on field goals and 3-of-3 on PATs to help lift Ole Miss to a 30-23 victory at Kentucky last week.
Carneiro was good from 28, 36 and 43 yards, pushing him to 32 career field goals, with his lone miss striking high up the left goalpost from 51 yards – his first career miss from 50 yards out.
On the season, Carneiro is 5-of-6 on field goals and a perfect 10-of-10 on PATs. He also has taken over kickoff duties for the first time in his career, sending all 15 of his kickoffs this year for touchbacks.
Carneiro came to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky, where he went 18-of-19 on field goals in 2024 – including a Conference USA record 18 consecutive makes.
No. 13 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC) returns to Vaught-Hemingway this week to host Arkansas (2-0, 0-0 SEC), with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The Buzz: Ole Miss Gearing Up for Arkansas Clash
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the Southeastern Conference showdown with a 2-0 overall record and 1-0 record in SEC play after back-to-back wins over both Georgia State and Kentucky.
For the Rebels, the program has been led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons alongside multiple timely plays from the Ole Miss defense to remain unbeaten.
"Winning on the road in the SEC, as you group into that a young quarterback’s first SEC game period, let alone road game, he rushed some things early. Unfortunately you kind of expect is going to happen," Kiffin said of Simmons.
"It’s why guys got to work through those things and get used to playing. But I thought he rallied and made some really good throws and runs that were very critical in the game."
Now, all attention turns to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 with the Rebels preparing for an SEC showdown at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
A look into the game information, early betting lines and Kiffin's take ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Join the Community:
