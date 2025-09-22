The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football's Three Annual SEC Opponents Have Been Revealed, Won't Play Georgia

Lane Kiffin and Co. have received their three permanent SEC opponents, Georgia Bulldogs not on the docket.

The Ole Miss Rebels have received their three annual SEC opponents over the next four seasons with the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on the schedule, according to On3 Sports.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will gear up for a challenging Southeastern Conference slate as the SEC transitions to a new scheduling format

In new nine-team league schedule, each program will have three annual opponents that will be re-evaluated every four years along six rotational opponents.

“Really relieving, I know this for me, for our fans,” Kiffin said on Saturday. “It was because we really didn’t need another one of those type of games. I think in this conference, you’re gonna have a lot of them.

"I’ve said that this model is set up that the SEC bottom is gonna be really strong, so you’re gonna have a lot of hard games, eight of them, and then nine starting next year because the portal and teams may be down there, they’re gonna fill the voids.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Simmons.
"Used to take maybe two years to get out of there, out of the bottom. So this was good to have against a team that normally doesn’t have a score like that against them.”

What does the annual SEC slate look like beginning in 2026?

The Three Annual Opponents for Each Program:

Alabama – Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Arkansas – Missouri, Texas, LSU

Auburn – Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Florida – Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Deuce Alexander.
Georgia – Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Kentucky – South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida

LSU – Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Mississippi State – Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Missouri – Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Oklahoma – Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Ole Miss – Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma

South Carolina – Georgia, Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee – Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Texas – Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma

Texas A&M – Texas, LSU, Missouri

Vanderbilt – Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn

Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday afternoon in a Top-15 clash against No. 4 LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

