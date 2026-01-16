Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Losses Stacking Up Amid Pivotal Offseason Stretch

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a critical offseason stretch with the program looking to retain multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Once the program wrapped up its College Football Playoff run after taking down both the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs to reach the semifinals, Golding and Co. placed a focus on roster retention.

Ole Miss revealed via social media multiple players that would be returning to the program in 2026, including EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, but it appears several Rebels are reversing course - including the program's star defender.

Ole Miss has seen over 15 departures since the season wrapped up with a trio of losses on Thursday severely impacting the roster for 2026 after three starters revealed plans of departing.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Three Critical Losses:

No. 1: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen intends to enter the Transfer Portal after spending one season with the Rebels in a stunning departure for the program.

Umanmielen, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers signee that transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, was recently announced as a player that had re-signed with the Rebels and would be back in 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior campaign after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

Now, the program's sack leader is heading elsewhere for the 2026 season after entering the market on Thursday night in a massive loss for Ole Miss.

No. 2: LB TJ Dottery

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the last three seasons in Oxford.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has served as the "quarterback of the defense" across the last two seasons on the field after taking on an expanded role - calling the plays while wearing the orange sticker on his helmet in 2025.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign for the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Dottery is trending to the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge for a check-in with Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals on Thursday.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3: EDGE Da'Shawn Womack

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Oxford.

Womack originally signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 3 rated EDGE in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, but after a two-year stint in Baton Rouge, made the move to join the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder logged 27 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in his lone season under Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025.

Across Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run, Womack recorded seven total tackles as a critical component along the defensive line. Now, he's set to hit the free agent market once again.

The Transfer Departures [17]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons

OL PJ Wilkins

WR Winston Watkins, Jr.

LB Jaden Yates

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

LB TJ Dottery

EDGE Da'Shawn Womack

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

