Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Addresses Unique Process Amid Waiver Decision

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continues seeking clarity on if he will be granted an additional season of eligibility after applying for a waiver in November.

Chambliss transferred in from Division II Ferris State last offseason where he's quickly taken America by storm across his first season in the Southeastern Conference.

But the All-SEC quarterback is eyeing an extra year at the collegiate level as he awaits a decision on his waiver.

For Chambliss, the issue is complex, but the gist is that he is asking for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. (He took a traditional redshirt season during his true freshman year there in 2021.)

He did not play in any games in 2022 "as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues that ultimately led to surgery to remove his tonsils," according to ESPN.

Chambliss was asked about his waiver on Sunday where he provided a quick update on the process.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said Tuesday, via the Clarion Ledger. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

Fast forward to Thursday night after the program's Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia and Chambliss once again reiterated that he hasn't heard back from the NCAA.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"I think the NCAA is closed right now. I’m pretty sure they open tomorrow. So, hopefully we hear an answer soon," Chambliss said. "I’ve got people working on it.

"I’m not the one that’s working on it. My job right now is to focus on football and to focus on this team and to focus on being 1-0 in the next game, so that’s my main focus right now.

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels' Fiesta Bowl showdown against the Miami Hurricanes with the stage set for a Jan. 8 College Football Playoff clash in Glendale.

