Ole Miss Football's Zxavian Harris Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football senior defensive tackle Zxavian Harris has been named a co-winner of the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday morning.
Harris led the Rebel defense with an all-around excellent outing in Ole Miss' dominant 63-7 season-opening victory over Georgia State on Aug. 30, ending the night with five tackles, 1.5 TFL, one solo sack, two QB hurries and the first interception of his career.
Harris also got his fingers on a missed field goal attempt by the Panthers in the late stages of the first quarter, the sixth combined blocked kick of his career – putting him one away from tying the all-time SEC record.
Ole Miss (1-0) hits the road to open SEC play this week at Kentucky (1-0), with kickoff in Lexington scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Harris Shining for the Rebels
"He's a force. He had a great camp and really presents a lot of problems for opposing offenses. It was exciting to see him today," Kiffin said. "He created a lot of havoc."
Overall Thoughts: Kiffin Pleased With The Win
"I thought our guys did a really good job today," Kiffin said. "I don't take for granted these types of games. You know, maybe sometimes some people do, and fans, especially, understand that Georgia State is a much-improved player-wise from what they added in the portal, and they beat Vanderbilt last year.
"So, you know, to play 63-7, so what is that, 46-0 run after they scored. So, when you play 46-0 football, you're doing a lot of things really well on offense, defense, and special teams. So, really pleased by the offensive balance, 695 yards and 295 on the ground in a game that only had two returning starters on offense and two on defense. I thought our defense did really well outside of one play, but we got a lot to work on, too.
"You know, we had the two turnovers, and we have to tackle better. So, obviously, we have a huge challenge next week. So I'm excited to go back to work with these guys, and I think you saw a team that's got a chance to be good. You know, you look around the country and a lot of times these games, you know, are one- two score games and stuff.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.