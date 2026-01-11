Ole Miss Football Sees Promising Offensive Lineman Depart For Transfer Portal Market
Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Jude Foster has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Foster signed with the Ole Miss program over the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Baylor Bears, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among several others, as a Top-150 offensive tackle in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder took a redshirt year across the 2024 season after not appearing any games with the program.
Now, after his second season of limited action, Foster will make his move after entering the free agent market in search of a new home.
Ole Miss has seen multiple players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason following the program's College Football Playoff run in January - including starting offensive lineman Delano Townsend.
The Rebels offensive lineman intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Sunday morning.
Townsend made his way to the Magnolia State last offseason as a redshirt-sophomore after spending two seasons with the UAB Blazers prior to his stint with the Rebels.
During his time with UAB, the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder started in 11 games where he quickly emerged as a player SEC programs had on their radar with the coaching staff in Oxford making the move.
Fast forward to the 2025 season and Townsend emerged as a starter along the offensive line for the Ole Miss Rebels amid a historic season - eventually starting in 13 games for the program across a College Football Playoff run.
Now, Townsend will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The program has also seen multiple key additions across the last 10 days with the Rebels flaunting a Top-10 class in America.
The Transfer Signees:
Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)
Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)
Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)
Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)
Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)
Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)
Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)
Carius Curne – LSU (OL)
Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)
Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)
Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)
