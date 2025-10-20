Ole Miss Football Should Target These Three Florida Gators After Billy Napier Firing
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has been relieved of his duties in Gainesville after the program made the decision to part ways on Sunday afternoon.
Across four seasons in the Sunshine State, Napier compiled a 22-23 record with the Gators where the administration elected to relieve him of his duties midway through the 2025 season.
"[Sunday] I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Now, with Napier out of the equation, which players could enter the NCAA Transfer Portal? Could Ole Miss target free agents?
The Poach Targets: Florida Edition
No. 1: WR Vernell Brown
The true freshman wide receiver has made his presence felt in Gainesville across his first season with the program while leading the Gators in receptions [32] and yards [463] by a significant margin.
The top-five wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle has seen a meteoric rise for the Gators this season, but with Napier out, could he enter the NCAA Transfer Portal?
No. 2: LB Myles Graham
The sophomore linebacker has played an integral role in the Florida Gators' defense this season while leading the program in tackles [40] while also breaking up three passes.
Graham has become a key name to watch in 2025, and with Napier out of the equation, will be interesting to watch his next step.
For Ole Miss, the program has been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal on defense where Graham could certainly be a target if he elects to depart Gainesville.
No. 3: DB Jordan Castell
Ole Miss dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2025 after reconstructing the enter defensive backfield during the offseason, but there will be departures once again.
For Florida, the program has seen Jordan Castell take control for the defense while leading the Gators in interceptions with two while tallying 22 tackles of his own.
With Napier out of the equation, could the junior defensive back depart Gainesville and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal? If so, Ole Miss could certainly make a move.
