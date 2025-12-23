Ole Miss Football Should Target This LSU Tigers Transfer Once Portal Window Opens

The Ole Miss Rebels will attack the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with Pete Golding and Co. eyeing an opportunity to add reinforcements for the 2026 season.

In what has been a chaotic stretch in Oxford, Golding and Co. have made multiple staff hires while navigating College Football Playoff preparation.

Now, there is a focus on Transfer Portal evaluations with the new staff in the Magnolia State joining forces to begin creating the board for next month's window.

Once Ole Miss landed LSU Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson in December, it immediately opened the door for the Rebels to have a chance to secure departing members of the Bayou Bengals' roster once they are officialy in the market.

Fast forward to Tuesday and another LSU Tiger revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal: Offensive lineman Coen Echols.

“I would like to begin by thanking God for the incredible gift and honor of playing this amazing sport of Football. I am filled with gratitude for the time that I have spent as a member of the LSU Tigers football team and the opportunity to be a part of the LSU community.

"I am incredibly grateful for Coach Brian Kelly, Coach Frank Wilson, Coach Brad Davis, and the entire football staff for the time, trust, and lessons that have shaped me. To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, memories, and bonds that I will always carry with me.

"After a lot of reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. I am motivated and excited for the next chapter and journey ahead.”

The redshirt-freshman interior offensive lineman started in seven games for the Tigers and played 583 snaps across the 2025 season as a key second-year player at the guard positions.

This fall, Echols compiled a 67.8 pass blocking grade and a 51.3 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder could be a transfer the Rebels pursue with Wilson now on staff in Oxford - giving the Ole Miss Rebels an in on the ex-LSU Tiger.

