Ole Miss Football Signs Coveted Big 12 Quarterback Transfer to 2025 Roster
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer Maealiuaki Smith, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Smith, who's coming off of his freshman campaign with the Cowboys, provides an additional depth piece behind starting signal-caller Austin Simmons.
The young quarterback started two games last season for the Cowboys. Now, he's signed with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Despite his limited action at Oklahoma State, Smith went 44-of-74 on passing attempts with 489 yards through the air, logging two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Smith also tallied a rushing touchdown during his lone season with the Cowboys.
He was a Top-100 quarterback coming out of high school in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle prior to signing with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Ole Miss was in need of an additional depth piece following the departure of former Louisville transfer Pierce Clarkson.
Clarkson transferred to Kiffin's program during the winter Transfer Portal window, but elected to re-enter following the spring.
The Rebels signed Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss during the spring winder where he immediately provides the program with a talented option behind Simmons.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, is fresh off of a monstrous campaign with his Ferris State program.
He was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
