Ole Miss Football Staffer Believes This Nebraska Cornhuskers Transfer Can Shine
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels retooled the roster this offseason after reeling in multiple immediate impact players via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Nebraska Cornhuskers edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen became a headliner after signing with the Ole Miss program following two seasons in Lincoln.
Acros his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Now, he's made his way to Oxford with the Ole Miss coaching staff intrigued at what the first-year Rebel can provide the defense in 2025.
Princewill is the younger brother of former Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen with Kiffin detailing the two players are different.
What did Kiffin and Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding have to say of Umanmielen heading into the 2025 season?
The Staff's Take: Umanmielen Edition
Lane Kiffin's Take: Different Skill Set Than His Brother
"They’re a little bit different. He’s had a really good camp. He’s actually the defensive player of the game Saturday, so that’s been great to see — against not just the pass, but against the run too. And playing physical. So we’re really excited about him," Kiffin said on Saturday.
Pete Golding's Thoughts: Advanced Mechanics
"Princewill is very heavy-handed, he can line up on a tight end or on a tackle... I think right now he's more of an every-down player than his brother was at this time," Golding said on Thursday.
Umanmielen's Take: One Day at a Time Approach
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Umanmielen said this offseason. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the ass.”
For the first-year Rebel, he understands the depth in the trenches for the program with each player flaunting a different "bag" heading into the year.
“I feel like there’s a variety of things that we can all do,” Umanmielen said. “Everybody got different bags, you know? It’s just deep. We can do whatever, and everybody’s versatile, everybody can play different positions. So that’s good.
"We was doing a lot of things during the summer that was working on the details of our pass rush and other things well.”
