Ole Miss Football Staffer Praises Rebels Quarterback Austin Simmons' Growth
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will debut a new quarterback in 2025 with redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons set to line up under center for the program.
Simmons, who's patiently waited behind record-setting signal-caller Jaxson Dart, has an opportunity to thrive for Ole Miss' offense this upcoming fall.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has praised his quarterback and the growth he's made this offseason after taking on QB1 duties in Oxford.
What did Weis Jr. have to say about Simmons and what he's seen from the new signal-caller in the Magnolia State?
Ole Miss' Take: Weis Weighs In
"Yes, it’s a huge process, right? I think Jaxson (Dart), it’s interesting comparing Austin to Jaxson because we had Jaxson on three separate years and honestly all three were totally different players, you know what I mean?
"So, it’s interesting with Austin, he’s had two years here to develop but he’s never played full-time. He’s never been the guy, the starter, all the things that come with that. I would say overall he’s on a great track. He’s certainly much further ahead than Jaxson was when he first got here in 2022 because that was Jaxson’s first year in the system compared to Austin having those years built in.
“It’s certainly a collective effort from Coach Kiffin obviously and the great details and mentorship that he can give Austin and his experience throughout the years. Coach (Joe) Judge does an unbelievable job of mentoring the quarterbacks, getting their minds ready, prepping them, teaching them coverages, defenses, all the different things that you need to do at the quarterback position.
"I’m very grateful that we have Coach Kiffin, we have Coach Judge, we have several other staff members, Coach Fisher (Ray) and Dane Stevens that work with our quarterbacks and do a phenomenal job developing that position.”
Now, with a Week 1 clash against the Georgia State Panthers inching closer, Simmons continues getting a better feel for the offense in Oxford as "the guy" for the Rebels.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 30.
