Ole Miss Football Star Linebacker Named a Preseason All-American by Sporting News
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ole Miss football junior linebacker Suntarine Perkins has been named a second-team preseason All-American by The Sporting News, as unveiled by the outlet on Wednesday.
Perkins – already a watch list member for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a preseason All-American by both Walter Camp (second-team) and Phil Steele (fourth-team) – lit up the stat sheet for the powerful Rebel defense as a sophomore in 2024.
Perkins helped contribute to team program records in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), which both led the nation, ranking fourth on the team with 60 tackles while tying for the team lead in both TFL (14.0) and sacks (10.5).
Those 10.5 sacks ranked tied for second in Ole Miss single-season history, and his 14.0 TFL ranked tied for 10th all-time.
His most notable game last fall came against Oklahoma, where he notched 4.0 sacks – the most by a Rebel defender in a single game since 1993. In two years as a Rebel, Perkins owns 98 total tackles, 19.5 TFL and 14.0 sacks across 26 games played and 10 starts.
Ole Miss is coming off a second consecutive 10-win season and its third in a four-year span. The Rebels must replace its most NFL Draft selections in its current seven-round format, with eight players selected.
Kiffin and Co. reloaded with the No. 3 transfer class in the nation according to On3, as well as a top-25 freshman class.
The No. 15 Rebels open their 2025 season on Aug. 30 with a home tilt against Georgia State. The game will kick at 6:45 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
