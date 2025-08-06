The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Star Linebacker Named a Preseason All-American by Sporting News

The Rebels continue receiving significant attention this offseason, defensive weapon earns All-America honors.

Zack Nagy

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) react after a sack during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) react after a sack during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ole Miss football junior linebacker Suntarine Perkins has been named a second-team preseason All-American by The Sporting News, as unveiled by the outlet on Wednesday.

Perkins – already a watch list member for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a preseason All-American by both Walter Camp (second-team) and Phil Steele (fourth-team) – lit up the stat sheet for the powerful Rebel defense as a sophomore in 2024.

Perkins helped contribute to team program records in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), which both led the nation, ranking fourth on the team with 60 tackles while tying for the team lead in both TFL (14.0) and sacks (10.5).

Those 10.5 sacks ranked tied for second in Ole Miss single-season history, and his 14.0 TFL ranked tied for 10th all-time.

His most notable game last fall came against Oklahoma, where he notched 4.0 sacks – the most by a Rebel defender in a single game since 1993. In two years as a Rebel, Perkins owns 98 total tackles, 19.5 TFL and 14.0 sacks across 26 games played and 10 starts.

Ole Miss is coming off a second consecutive 10-win season and its third in a four-year span. The Rebels must replace its most NFL Draft selections in its current seven-round format, with eight players selected.

Kiffin and Co. reloaded with the No. 3 transfer class in the nation according to On3, as well as a top-25 freshman class.

The No. 15 Rebels open their 2025 season on Aug. 30 with a home tilt against Georgia State. The game will kick at 6:45 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?

The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15

What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football