Ole Miss Football the 'Leader' for a Top Wide Receiver Target Following Spring Visit
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest wide receiver Kahden Smith was in Oxford on Tuesday morning for Day 1 of Spring Camp for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Smith, a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with a myriad of offers, soaked in the scenes of campus throughout the day.
The 2026 wideout holds offers from Ole Miss, Stanford, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, among others, with Kiffin's staff prioritizing the rising-senior.
Now, after a return trip to "The Sip" on Tuesday, Smith walked away with Ole Miss sitting atop the other schools on his radar.
He labeled the Rebels as the "leader" in his recruitment in an interview with 247Sports with Kiffin and Co. gaining momentum in his process.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is in the midst of an important offseason in his recruitment prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign on the prep scene.
Down the stretch, it'll be a battle for his services with the Tulane Green Wave, Vanderbilt Commodores and others getting in the mix for his services.
But it's clear that Kiffin's staff has the attention of Smith following a successful visit to Oxford on Tuesday.
Smith was accompanied by multiple priority targets in the 2026 Recruiting Class on Tuesday with a premier defensive lineman in attendance.
Deuce Geralds: Top-Five DL in America
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds was in Oxford to check in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for Day 1 of Spring Camp.
Geralds, the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in America, is a Top-100 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools pushing for his services.
The offer list for the Peach State native attains the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and LSU, among others, with the youngster recently checking in with the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Geralds has multiple visits lined up as it currently stands this spring with the Rebels quickly looking to make noise in his recruitment.
Following a spring stint of unofficial visits, Geralds will line up an official visit schedule with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get one of their own as they turn up the heat for his services.
LSU and Ohio State remain a pair of schools that are pushing all the right buttons.
