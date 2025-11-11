Ole Miss Football Tight End, Alabama Transfer Weighs In On Lane Kiffin Florida Rumors
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Caleb Odom last December after making the move to Oxford via the NCAA Transfer Portal
Odom, who signed with the Crimson Tide in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to depart Tuscaloosa (Ala.) after one season with the program and make his way to Oxford.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder took limited snaps during his freshman campaign with Alabama, and as he continues adapting to life with the Rebels, is seeing his role increase.
Odom is a unique offensive weapon where he can be utilized in a myriad of ways for offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
He can play both the tight end and wide receiver roles for the Rebels where he was primarily being worked at wideout during Spring Camp.
"I think, ultimately, I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt wanted and needed, and felt comfortable," Odom said during Spring Camp.
"So, obviously, having a relationship with Ole Miss out of high school – them being my second choice – it made sense for me to come back up here and just get to know coach (George) McDonald and get back up here to see coach (Lane) Kiffin and really just talk to them. So yeah, it made it easier."
“We haven’t really been focused on that,” Odom said. “I feel like, as players, it kind of is, in our position, to know, but it’s nothing we’re really worried about right now. We’ve just got to take care of what we’ve got to take care of and that’s playing football. We have no control over anything like that outside of this building, outside of the football game.
“We’ve got to not worry about that, take it day by day and go out here and win.”
But Odom has served as a tight end in 2025 where he's worked behind star Dae'Quan Wright this fall.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin played a primary role in getting Odom to Oxford, and as he remains a focal point across the coaching carousel, the Rebels tight end commented on the situation.
“We haven’t really been focused on that,” Odom said. “I feel like, as players, it kind of is, in our position, to know, but it’s nothing we’re really worried about right now.
"We’ve just got to take care of what we’ve got to take care of and that’s playing football. We have no control over anything like that outside of this building, outside of the football game.
“We’ve got to not worry about that, take it day by day and go out here and win.”
Kiffin remains the betting favorite for the Florida Gators job and a frontrunner for the LSU Tigers gig.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.