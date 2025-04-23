Ole Miss Football Tight End, Former Sought-After Arizona Prospect Enters Portal
Ole Miss tight end Dillon Hipp has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Hipp, a consensus three-star tight end out of high school, appeared in three games for the Rebels during his time with the program.
He saw 11 snaps on offense with a majority of his contributions coming on special teams for Lane Kiffin's program.
"I’m extremely grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the people I’ve met over the past year at Ole Miss. With that being said I feel that it is best for my future to explore other options," Hipp wrote via social media. "In the transfer portal. 19 years old. 4 years of eligibility remaining."
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder selected the Rebels over the Baylor Bears out of high school with multiple Power Four programs pursuing his services.
"Coach Kiffin has also had a good history of using tight ends in his offense, so that is something that intrigues me," Hipp told 247Sports of his initial commitment. "The other coaches at Ole Miss also have a great mentality and I know they'll push me beyond my limits every day."
Hipp is the second tight end to depart Oxford this offseason with Hudson Wolfe medically retiring from football.
Wolfe, a former four-star prospect in the 2021 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Rebels after a standout prep career in Tennessee.
The talented pass catcher battled the injury bug during his time in Oxford after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder as a freshman during Fall Camp.
In his second season with the Rebels, Wolfe then suffered a season-ending back injury in 2022 prior to a broken collarbone in 2023.
In 2024 as a redshirt-junior, Wolfe did not log a snap with Ole Miss and was in street clothes for most of the season on the sidelines.
Across three seasons with the Rebels, Wolfe logged three receptions for 41 yards after suiting up in limited games during his time with Lane Kiffin's program.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder will now step away from football after committing to Lane Kiffin and Co. in December of 2020 and enrolling with the program during the summer of 2021.
"Even through those things, with the brotherhood we have around this team, there was never anyone that looked at me and said I wasn't going to make it," Wolfe told 247Sports. "I was able to lean on my brothers and my team.
"They were always a word of encouragement of 'man, you've been through this before, where you know how to get through these things... All it takes is putting one foot in front of the other and getting through the next step. 'How are we going to make it through the day, doing things the right way in order to be successful at the end of the day?'"
