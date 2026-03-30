Ole Miss Football Tight End Skyrocketing Up NFL Draft Boards Amid Meteoric Rise

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright continues navigating 2026 NFL Draft preparation with organizations keeping a close eye on the talented Georgia native.

Across the 2025 season with the Ole Miss program, Wright finished the year with 36 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. The Peach State product appeared in 48 games, with 30 starts at tight end, at Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

After an impressive stint at the collegiate level, Wright then went on to turn heads at the NFL Combine and Ole Miss Pro Day as his stoack continues soaring.

"I think today went really well. Being back in Oxford and out there with all the guys was a lot of fun," Wright said. "My toughness and football IQ are my two best attributes, but my I've really focused on taking care of my body.

"I want to make sure that as I go through this process that I can just be as close as to 100 percent as possible. The best ability is availability."

Now, as the honorable mention All-American and second-team All-SEC selection works through his 2026 NFL Draft preparation, Wright is now navigating the interview portion.

According to multiple reports, Wright has met virtually with the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Source: Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright had virtual interviews with the following teams:



🏈 Broncos

🏈 Dolphins

🏈 Eagles

🏈 Raiders

🏈 Ravens



Wright had in-person meetings with the Cardinals and Cowboys recently, per source, and has a pre-draft visit with the Panthers in April. pic.twitter.com/rRzboAj5Hj — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 28, 2026

"Wright is a high-cut, tight-hipped tight end who can stretch the field vertically but lacks fluidity and bend for crisp route breaks from speed. He builds speed to threaten defenses, working the vertical limbs of the route tree," NFL.com wrote of Wright.

"He can gain an advantage on linebackers when aligned outside. He’s big and strong enough to improve as a run blocker but needs better technique and commitment in that area. Wright projects as a Day 3 pick who should fight for a role as a TE3/4."

Now, as he navigates the remaining portion of the NFL Draft process leading into next month's event, all eyes are on the former Ole Miss Rebels with organizations salivating at his potential.

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