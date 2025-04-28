Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Update: Several Rebels Departing the Program
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal window with the program reconstructing the roster in Oxford.
With multiple additions in the fold to this point, Kiffin and Co. have also seen near double-digit departures during the spring window.
Ole Miss recently wrapped Spring Camp in April, and with the Depth Chart taking shape, several Rebels made the decision to test the free agent waters.
Which members of the 2025 spring roster are heading elsewhere?
The Recent Departures: Rebels See Multiple Players Leave
Dillon Hipp: Tight End
Ole Miss tight end Dillon Hipp has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media last Tuesday.
Hipp, a consensus three-star tight end out of high school, appeared in three games for the Rebels during his time with the program.
He saw 11 snaps on offense with a majority of his contributions coming on special teams for Lane Kiffin's program.
"I’m extremely grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the people I’ve met over the past year at Ole Miss. With that being said I feel that it is best for my future to explore other options," Hipp wrote via social media. "In the transfer portal. 19 years old. 4 years of eligibility remaining."
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder selected the Rebels over the Baylor Bears out of high school with multiple Power Four programs pursuing his services.
"Coach Kiffin has also had a good history of using tight ends in his offense, so that is something that intrigues me," Hipp told 247Sports of his initial commitment. "The other coaches at Ole Miss also have a great mentality and I know they'll push me beyond my limits every day."
Pierce Clarkson: Quarterback
Ole Miss quarterback Pierce Clarkson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the spring in Oxford, he revealed via social media last Thursday.
Clarkson, who transferred to Lane Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, now departs after a short stint with the Rebels.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited time with the Cardinals.
Now, he's back in the portal where he searches for a new home. Clarkson was a four-star prospect out of high school.
Ole Miss has handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
During Spring Camp, it was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons.
In the spring window of the portal, the Rebels went out and secured Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State.
Daniel Demery: Linebacker
Ole Miss linebacker Daniel Demery has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Demery, a three-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Rebels as a safety before making the move to linebacker with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder redshirted during his first season in the Magnolia State in 2024 prior to seeing limited action in his second season.
In 2024, Demery saw action in six games after carving out a role on special teams for Lane Kiffin's program.
Now, after a limited role with Ole Miss, the Texas native will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home for the 2025 season.
Akelo Stone: Defensive Line
Ole Miss defensive lineman Akelo Stone revealed his intentions to depart Oxford in April after a two-year stint with the Rebels.
Stone, who initially joined Lane Kiffin's program after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
With the Ole Miss defensive line undergoing an overhaul this offseason, the expectation was that Stone would see significant playing time.
The Rebels have lost their entire starting unit up front in Walter Nolen (defensive tackle), Princely Umanmielen (EDGE) and Jared Ivey (defensive end) all departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. The trio remains high on NFL Big Boards.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He has since committed to Georgia Tech with a return to the Yellow Jackets program.
Other Recent Departures:
- Jordan Simmons: Running Back
- Jarnorris Hopson: Wide Receiver
