Ole Miss Football Travels to Meet No. 1 Available Safety in the Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are prioritizing the NCAA Transfer Portal this month with the program looking to bolster the 2025 roster.
After working through Spring Camp in Oxford, Kiffin and Co. have identified positions of need with the portal set to be utilized.
The defensive backfield remains a slot that the program will attack the Transfer Portal for.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Now, the Rebels have been linked to the No. 1 safety available in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Houston's AJ Haulcy.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
He's quickly emerged as one of the top prospects available with Ole Miss now set to battle against the Miami Hurricanes for his services.
According to multiple reports, Haulcy visited the Hurricanes on Wednesday for a visit to the Sunshine State.
Fast forward to Thursday and the Ole Miss Rebels staff took a trip to Houston to visit with Haulcy in person.
It's a significant development with Kiffin and Co. now looking to enter the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" with multiple potential suitors.
For the Rebels, the program has landed multiple transfer additions to this point via the spring window.
The Ole Miss Portal Additions:
Commitment No. 1: Tavoy Feagin [Clemson Cornerback]
Kiffin and Co. secured their first commitment of the current window on Wednesday after Clemson cornerback transfer Tavoy Feagin pledged to the program.
Feagin, a former four-star cornerback out of high school, spent one season under Dabo Swinney and Co. prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, he's Oxford bound with the Rebels reeling in the talented 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
Feagin redshirted during his lone season with Clemson after recording 11 defensive snaps during his first year with the program.
During his prep career, Feagin was selected as an Under Armour All-American after handling business in the Sunshine State.
He was tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 prior to heading to Clemson.
Commitment No. 2: Ricky Fletcher [South Alabama Cornerback]
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from South Alabama cornerback Ricky Fletcher on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Fletcher, one of the top available defensive backs in the NCAA Transfer Portal, missed the 2024 season due to injury after a breakout 2023 campaign.
After missing the 2024 season, Fletcher will have two seasons of eligibility with the Rebels.
Fletcher participated in Spring Camp with South Alabama and has recovered from a back injury that held him out for the 2024 season.
In 2023, Fletcher finished with 36 tackles and 12 pass breakups after starting in all 13 games for the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder is the second defensive back to commit to Kiffin and the Rebels this offseason after the program signed Clemson's Tavoy Feagin on Wednesday.
Commitment No. 3: Terez Davis [Maryland Offensive Line]
The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Maryland offensive lineman Terez Davis on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Davis, a key contributor for the Terrrapins, shuts down his recruitment fresh off of a visit with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff this week.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder started for the Terrapins in two games at left tackle in 2024 prior to entering the Transfer Portal.
“I’ve made lifelong friendships, memories and learned valuable lessons from this leadership. After a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer portal next week,” Davis posted on X on Saturday.
“This decision was not made lightly but I believe it is the best step for my future as a student athlete. I’m excited for what’s next and looking forward to the opportunities ahead. Recruitment is open.”
It's a significant addition for the Rebels in the trenches with Davis giving up just one sack during the 2024 season after logging over 300 snaps taken.
Now, after one season with Maryland, he'll have three seasons of eligibility for the Rebels.
