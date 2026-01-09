Ole Miss Football Trending For Five-Star SEC Transfer After Trinidad Chambliss News
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been denied his waiver for the 2026 season following the NCAA's official decision on Thursday afternoon.
The Rebels' All-SEC signal-caller applied for a sixth season of eligibility in November where social media continued swirling surrounding the time it took to come to a final decision.
But less than 24 hours after Ole Miss' College Football Playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes, the NCAA revealed its decision - denying Chambliss is eligibility for the 2026 season.
Now, with Chambliss out, as it currently stands, along with Austin Simmons entering the Transfer Portal and signing with the Missouri Tigers - Ole Miss is now in need of a starting signal-caller.
Pete Golding and Co. are trending for an SEC transfer.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and will test the market with a myriad of potential suitors in the race.
Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, he's hit the free agent market.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.
But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.
The Magnolia State native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.
“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”
Now, On3 Sports has locked in a prediction for Knight to land at Ole Miss with the program intensifying its push for the former five-star signal-caller.
There are a myriad of schools to keep tabs on, but Ole Miss continues popping up as the team to know in Knight's process with the Rebels in need of a quarterback for the 2026 season.
