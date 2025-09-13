Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Log Predictions
No. 17 Ole Miss returns to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the Week 3 matchup with a pair of wins under their belts, including an SEC victory over Kentucky, with the program looking to carry the momentum against the Razorbacks.
The Rebels will square off against a fierce Arkansas offense with Kiffin praising their new-look defense.
"They play really hard and playing really fast and give people a lot of problems and play as well as anybody," Kiffin said. "We’re going to have to deal with their improved speed on defense and we’re going to have to be ready for a lot.”
Now, all eyes are on the Week 3 matchup with the ESPN College GameDay crew logging their predictions on Saturday morning.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Arkansas Razorbacks
Nick Saban: Ole Miss Rebels
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss Rebels
Candace Parker: Arkansas Razorbacks
Kirk Herbstreit: Arkansas Razorbacks
The College GameDay crew gives the Razorbacks edge with a 3-2 vote heading into Saturday night's clash.
ESPN's Greg McElroy Weighs In: Ole Miss Earns the SEC Win
“Ole Miss has not generated a lot of takeaways. They forced just one turnover through two games,” McElroy explained on his show, Always College Football. “Now, Arkansas has shown the ability to pressure the quarterback and create turnovers — four sacks, two interceptions against Arkansas State by itself.
"Arkansas is 7-1 against the spread on the road since the start of last season. Arkansas is 22-11-1 against the spread as an underdog under Sam Pittman, 15-5-1 against the spread on the road under Pittman, and 13-4 against the spread as a road underdog.
“I’ll take Ole Miss, but I think this game will be closer than the experts think. I think it has a chance to be pretty high scoring and I like both offenses that’ll be on the field.”
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.