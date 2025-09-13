Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Injury Report
No. 17 Ole Miss will ramp up Southeastern Conference play on Saturday night at Vaught Hemigway Stadium in a clash against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Lane Kiffin's crew enters the matchup 2-0 overall with a 1-0 record in SEC play after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington last week.
Now, the competition level will rise once again in Week 3 with Arkansas signal-caller Taylen Green and Co. heading to Oxford for a critical matchup.
“Really challenging week playing against Arkansas preparing for them. Really good team with dynamic offense and really dynamic quarterback, you know, one of the top offenses statistically in the country in run and pass so these guys present a lot of challenge," Kiffin said this week.
"Coach Petrino’s done a great job there. Even our game last year they did as well as anybody offensively against us in moving the ball and different things.
"On defense, prior to last year we had some tough games against them. We’re gonna have to prepare really well and play our best game of the year."
Ole Miss will kickoff against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. CT from Oxford (Miss.) with an opportunity to keep the program's hot start alive.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
The Injury Update: Austin Simmons' Health
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons went down with an ankle injury in Week 2 after going down in the fourth quarter.
After being listed as "probable" on the initial injury report this week, Simmons will be a full go on Saturday night against Arkansas.
"Winning on the road in the SEC, as you group into that a young quarterback’s first SEC game period, let alone road game, he rushed some things early. Unfortunately you kind of expect is going to happen," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"It’s why guys got to work through those things and get used to playing. But I thought he rallied and made some really good throws and runs that were very critical in the game."
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Arkansas Edition
"Very competitive team coming in that’s got a lot of really good players and obviously the most important thing for a good team is a quarterback and they’ve got a really special one that’s really good and really a problem," Kiffin said on Wednesday.
“So, we’re going to have our hands full with a defense that plays extremely hard and really, outside of our game for the most part, really held people down last year.”
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.