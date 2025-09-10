Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
No. 17 Ole Miss continues preparation for the program's Southeastern Conference showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks with kickoff inching closer in Week 3.
After opening the season with back-to-back wins, Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with an unblemished record, but the competition-level will certainly rise on Saturday night.
Kiffin and the Rebels will square off against one of the SEC's most dynamic quarterbacks in Razorbacks signal-caller Taylen Green.
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.
"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
Heading into the Week 3 matchup, Vegas gives Ole Miss the edge, but the oddsmakers continue shifting the lines as kickoff nears.
A look into to the game information, oddsmakers' picks and the SP+ expert computer model's prediction in Week 3.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7 (-115)
- Arkansas: +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -278
- Arkansas: +225
Total
- Over 61.5 (-108)
- Under 61.5 (-112)
The oddsmakers give the Ole Miss Rebels the edge heading into Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as seven-point favorites.
It's important to note the line movement that has occurred across the last 48-72 hours with the Rebels opening as 9.5-point favorites.
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: Rebels Get It Done
According to the SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to win by a 10.4-point margin on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with a 74 percent chance to walk away with a Southeastern Conference victory, according to the SP+, where the computer model predicts a final score of 32-22.
No. 17 Ole Miss will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night in Oxford with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.