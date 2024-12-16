Ole Miss Football vs. Duke: Three Matchups to Watch in Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels and Duke Blue Devils are set to square off in Jacksonville in the 2025 Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 with a 10-win season on the line for both programs.
The Rebels are coming off a disappointing ending to the 2024 season as they were on the outside looking in for the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, overachieved, going 9-3 in Manny Diaz's first year in Durham.
The Blue Devils have also been dissipated by the portal while the Rebels have had some high-impact players opting into the bowl game. With this being said, what matchups should we keep an eye on when these two team tee it up in Florida?
Duke Rushing Attack vs. Ole Miss Run Defense
This aspect of the game seems lopsided in favor of the Rebels. Duke has the 125th rushing offense in the country while the Rebels have had a historic year against the run, only giving up 83.5 yards per game on the ground, good for second-best in the FBS.
With two Duke quarterbacks entering the transfer portal prior to the bowl game, the Blue Devils could become nonexistent on offense if they can't find success through the air.
Turnovers
Duke is ranked third in the FBS in turnovers gained. If you're Ole Miss, you can't let the Blue Devils stick around, and turning the ball over is something this defense has had success doing throughout 2024.
Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to play in this year's Gator Bowl, and his care with the football could be a big storyline in his final game in an Ole Miss uniform.
Can The Duke Corners Hang?
The Rebels are third in passing offense in the FBS, and the question is can these Duke defensive backs hang with these weapons from Ole Miss? The Rebels will be without Tre Harris, but multiple Rebels will be playing their last collegiate game, including Jordan Watkins, the three-year Ole Miss vet who would love to put on another performance like his record-breaking day against Arkansas earlier this season.
Jaxson Dart could be in line to break some more records if the offense can click for this group one last time.